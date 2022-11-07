Inquest into death of Imam Abdullah Haron under way

In-loco inspections planned at start of Imam Abdullah Haron's inquest

The inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, is under way in the High Court in Cape Town.

Haron was arrested and incarcerated in May 1969 under section 6 of the Terrorism Act.

About four months later the then Police security branch told the late Imam's family that he died after falling down a flight of stairs at the Caledon police station, now known as Cape Town Police Station.

As part of the inquest, an inspection-in-loco will be conducted at the Cape Town Central Police Station and Maitland Police Station Tomorrow and Wednesday.

Judge Daniel Thulare in his opening address explained the focus of the inquiry.

“There are two issues, now we’ll hear counsel on that. That is, one, the cause or likely cause of death. Two, whether the death was brought about by any act or omission prima facie or amounting to an offence on the part of any person”

In 2017 an inquest in the Ahmed Timol case found that the Security Branch pushed the anti-apartheid activist out of the top floor window at the notorious John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg.