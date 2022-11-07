Informal traders badly affected by power cuts, new report finds

A new report, published by Yazi, sampled thousands of informal traders from all nine provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - A new report published by market research company, Yazi, said the country’s informal economy had been negatively impacted by load shedding with many traders reporting huge income losses..

Yazi sampled thousands of informal traders with incomes ranging from R500 to R25,000 a month. The traders were from all nine provinces

Crime, high data costs and diminishing mental health were some of the many ways informal traders were affected by the constant power cuts.

The data and market research company said over 81% of the informal traders they surveyed reported they experienced an increase in crime levels during load shedding.

Informal traders became a target for criminals during electricity cuts, the report said.

Yazi founder and CEO, Timothy Treagus, said the report showed the informal economy relied heavily on the continued supply of electricity.

“Overall, the report deals with how Eskom’s blackouts have harmed and debilitated South Africa’s informal economy from achieving any degree of growth as we near the end of 2022.”

Treagus said the majority of respondents said there would be a social upheaval in the sector if the load shedding continued.