Imam Haron Inquest: Post-apartheid govt has failed family, lawyer argues

Imam Haron died allegedly at the hands of apartheid police at the Maitland police station in September 1969.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard the post-apartheid state failed the Haron family and many others waiting for justice.

This argument is part of the defence in the Imam Haron Inquest, which started in court on Monday morning.

Imam Haron died allegedly at the hands of apartheid police at the Maitland Police Station in September 1969.

The late Imam Haron’s children, Shamila Shamis, Muhammed Haron and Fatima Haron-Masoet shared the packed gallery with other members of Cape Town’s Muslim community.