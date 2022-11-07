Imam Haron Inquest: Post-apartheid govt has failed family, lawyer argues
Imam Haron died allegedly at the hands of apartheid police at the Maitland police station in September 1969.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard the post-apartheid state failed the Haron family and many others waiting for justice.
This argument is part of the defence in the Imam Haron Inquest, which started in court on Monday morning.
The late Imam Haron’s children, Shamila Shamis, Muhammed Haron and Fatima Haron-Masoet shared the packed gallery with other members of Cape Town’s Muslim community.
Advocate Howard Varney, from law firm Webber Wentzel who is representing the family, said that Haron’s wife, Galiema Haron, died at the age of 93 on 29 September 2019.
“Exactly 50 years to the day her beloved husband was buried, her daughters Shamila and Fatima advised us that their mother had died in a state of peace, composure and dignity. However, she went to the grave without the closure she deserved.”
As part of the inquest, an on-site inspection will be held at the Cape Town and Maitland police stations on Tuesday.