Gwede: You can't celebrate Lula da Silva and bring up age

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the same people who celebrated the re-election of Brazil’s 77-year-old Lula da Silva, are quick to mention age as a reason why leaders such as himself should not be considered when elects new leaders next month.

Speaking to journalists in Carletonville – where he was participating in the ANC's letsema campaign - Mantashe rubbished the suggestion that he was too old and should retire.

Mantashe is 67 years old. He’s served two terms as secretary general of the ANC and one as chairperson.

He said retirement is something he will consider after a second term as chair.

ANC branches must pick leaders based on capabilities, noted Mantashe.

David Masondo might have been a non-starter in the race for ANC chair – more so when facing off with Gwede Mantashe and Limpopo's Stan Mathabatha – but is believed to be gaining momentum in areas such as Gauteng and Limpopo.

But Mantashe said Masondo – who also heads up the OR Tambo school of political education - should not be considered purely because he’s the youngest contender.

"What is important is what attributes is he bringing to the collective and all of us must be assessed on that basis."

He said age has no place in politics.

"Those people who say celebrate the return of Lula de Silva of the president of Brazil have been celebrating holding parties it doesn't make sense when it's here they start talking about age even where it is irrelevant."

Mantashe said ANC members must assess all names on the ballot and pick those best equipped to take the ANC forward.