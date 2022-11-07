Gauteng premier says coalition partners need to work together

With a new Ekurhuleni mayor expected to be elected on Tuesday, Gauteng Premier calls for unity among coalition partners.

JOHANNESBURG: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says coalition partners need to work together amid political instability in the province.

Lesufi was speaking at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) assembly on Monday, where the impact of coalition governments on service delivery was discussed.

The Premier says coalition partners need to work together, for the sake of residents.

“There's no alternative operation. If we are to make good on our promises, we need the assistance of the citizens of this province. We need to work together. The instability in our province must come to an end, when it comes to local governance in our province, must come to an end. We must stabilise local government.”, said Lesufi.

This follows the toppling of two mayors by an ANC-led coalition. Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse was reinstated after turning to the courts while a new mayor is set to be appointed in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday after Tania Campbell was voted out.