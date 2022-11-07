Ekurhuleni multi-party coalition confident of regaining power

Coalition spokesperson, Siyanda Makhubu, said that they will be fielding a candidate for the mayoral position.

JOHANNESBURG - The multi-party coalition in Ekurhuleni said that it was confident of regaining power in the city ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral election.

He said that the coalition had been negotiating with smaller parties to support them.

The African National Congress (ANC)-sponsored motion of no confidence to oust Tania Campbell as Ekurhuleni mayor passed by a narrow four-point lead.



Makhubu said that they had managed to shift that swing in their favour.

However, he said that this depends on the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) fielding their own mayoral candidate.

"Some of these small parties want to be on the winning side, so as soon as they heard that the ANC and the EFF are splitting their vote, it makes more sense for them to come join us this side."

EFF provincial leader, Nkuleleko Dunga, told Eyewitness News that they would be putting forward their own mayoral candidate on Tuesday.