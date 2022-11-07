Cop accused of raping boy (15) in Soshanguve denied bail

Sergeant Elvis Mihloti appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court last week, where he asked to be released on a R1,000 bail due to his ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer accused of raping a 15-year-old boy in Soshanguve, Pretoria, has been denied bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Mahloti allegedly drove to different taverns with the victim, who passed out and woke up in the perpetrator's bed.

Mahloti was arrested a week later, on 14th October.

“He was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate at the hospital after he booked himself in.”, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

The case has been postponed to 7 December for further investigation.