Cape market traders still waiting for green light to operate

Muller says just before the COVID-19 pandemic traders received a gazetted area in the vicinity of Parking 4 but they only operated from that space for about three to four weeks.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town Stadium Market representative has raised concern that after more than a decade, traders have still not been given the green light to operate within the urban park space in Greenpoint.

Before the 2010 World Cup, the Green Point Flea Market would be held every week but traders were moved for the area to be developed with promises that they would eventually be able to return.

Market chairperson Rosheda Muller spoke to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit on Monday.

"We were up to 1,000 traders in and around the stadium before 2008 with the stadium being built we went into many discussions and in the record of the decision they made an allocation that 400 traders would be able to return within that precinct".

Muller said just before the COVID-19 pandemic traders received a gazetted area in the vicinity of Parking 4 but they only operated from that space for about three to four weeks.

"It was opened by the mayor, it was splashed over the newspapers that traders were returning and a few weeks later we were told we cannot trade there because events take place and the car park is needed for cars instead of the livelihoods of traders."

Muller said it's not yet clear if they'll be able to reach an agreement with the City of Cape Town ahead of the festive season the busiest period for traders.

"We have sought legal advice, and we hope to be back but there is no clear direction and therefore we just feel that we need to publicise what the city is doing to the informal traders this is time that we try to make up the losses for the year".

Muller said having to wait this long is unfair.