Apartheid hero's justice: Imam Haron's case to be finally heard in a free court

Since an apartheid court ruled his death was of natural causes, the death of one of South Africa's seminal anti-apartheid activists Imam Abdullah Haron will finally be heard in a democratic court.

CAPE TOWN - Spurred by the insight and success of the Ahmed Timol case, the Human Rights Foundation said the family of late imam Abdullah Haron is confident of their inquest into his death, sure that it will prove that he did not die of natural causes but rather at the hands of apartheid police.

Imam Haron, an Islamic scholar and anti-apartheid activist, died while in solitary confinement for 123 days at Caledon Square Police Station. His family was told by apartheid authorities at the time that he died on 27 September 1969.

The security branch of the South African Police arrested Haron under the 1967 Terrorism Act. But a new inquest into Haron's death is set to start at the Western Cape High Court on Monday - 52 years after the initial probe that declared Haron died of natural causes.

Listen to the audio version of this story, which has the voices of Imam Haron's family members

A file image of Imam Haron. Picture: Imam Haron Foundation

"I was very young. But I was there the day he was arrested, when he was taken away. I remember my mother's face… [it] was completely, completely shocked … not knowing what the future will hold..."

Imam Haron’s youngest daughter, 59-year-old Fatiema Haron-Masoet, was six years old on 28 May 1969 - the day that changed her family and their lives forever.

"One of the things that I do recall [was that] my brother was present as well, because my brother opened the door when the special branch came to tell [our mother] that our father will be arrested and there will be no contact with him. The immense shock and sadness that had prevailed upon her face stays etched in my memory... the torture she had to endure, having to know she needs to keep her family safe and not knowing if her husband was going to come out alive... and hopeful that he would come out alive...".

FILE: Bride and groom, Galiema and Abdullah Haron. Picture: Imam Haron Foundation

Haron's wife, Galiema, would later tell Fatiema that her husband became more involved in activism as time went by, especially around the time of his daughter's birth. He was already an imam and serving his fellow congregants. But he also sought to bring about change as a humanitarian within the broader South African society.

"...that was the African society whom he felt was deeply prejudiced against, other than the so-called at the time coloureds [and] Indians... The deep racism that took place during the time... his concern was for the African people in the townships. But my mother never knew any of his operations... She got to learn once he was incarcerated what my father was dealing with... She was also shocked and very, very surprised. She knew at the time that he was helping people, but he never used to share any information with her... he probably knew if he shared some information with her, she would have been arrested. She definitely would have been arrested...".

FILE: An image of Imam Abdulla Haron. Picture: Imam Haron Foundation

Now, after more than two years since the Haron family made a case for the inquiry into his death to be heard, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola at the end of May this year paved the way for the case to be re-opened. Lamola requested that the judge president of the Western Cape High Court designate a judge that would preside over the inquest. That responsibility now lies with Judge Daniel Thulare.

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of Imam Haron's grandchildren, Khalid Shamis, welcomed the fact that his late grandfather's cause of death would be probed again.

"My mother, who is the eldest - she was 18, 19 - her father took her to London in 1968 and then the following year he was killed... She never went back... She never came back home. And so I was born there and I grew up in the United Kingdom. I never met my grandfather."

FILE: A portrait of Imam Abdullah Haron's family. Picture: Imam Haron Foundation

Shamis explained that the family's recollections of Imam Haron were always positive, despite his story being shrouded in pain and feelings of being robbed.

"You know; jovial, happy, comforting, an embracing figure who was there for everyone or anyone who needed help. It's always positive, you know, the recollections of Imam. Of course there's a lot of sadness around when he passed and also the trauma that was inflicted on my family for the years following that. They lost a house, they lost a breadwinner, a family member, a father and a husband, and so you know it's bittersweet recollections of Imam that he was such a nice man and so loved by everyone, and loving."

A 1970 police inquest found the bruises Imam Haron suffered was due to him slipping and falling down a flight of stairs at the Caledon Square Police Station on 19 September 1969. The court then ruled no one could be held responsible for his death.

File images collected by the Imam Haron Foundation of Abdullah Haron's life during apartheid. Picture: Imam Haron Foundation

Remembering the day her father's body was returned to the family, Fatiema's wounds are clearly still raw.

"Anger, frustration, sadness ... [I had] deep resentment towards the apartheid state when my father's body came back home on the 28th of September of 1969; when he had to be bathed, his body had to be bathed before the burial... Our family and our father's friends who were in the room at that particular moment could not hide a tear."

According to the 1970 inquest finding, Imam Haron died due to a heart condition called myocardial ischemia.

"Before a heart attack could have happened, it was because of the torture, the brutal torture that had happened to our father in his entire 123 days of solitary confinement... somebody has to be held responsible for his death,” said Fatiema.