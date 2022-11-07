ANCYL task team backs Zweli Mkhize for party president

The ANCYL task team - which met to nominate leaders last night - also endorsed Paul Mashatile as his deputy.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has received another boost in his campaign to unseat Cyril Ramaphosa, with the ANC Youth League National Task Team throwing its weight behind him.

The task team, which met to nominate leaders last night, also endorsed Paul Mashatile as his deputy. Eyewitness News understands this nomination was unopposed.

Mkhize, who has the Digital Vibes scandal hanging over his head, has also been nominated by the Provincial Executive Committee in KwaZulu-Natal.

Young members of the ANC want to see Fikile Mbalula elected as secretary general. Mbalula and Pule Mabe, the party's national spokesperson, received their first endorsements from ANC structures.

The league wants Mabe to be elected treasurer-general while Nomvula Mokonyane, who seemingly leads the race for deputy secretary-general, has received another nod.

David Masondo and Stan Mathabatha were tied for the position of national chairperson.

The ANC is holding its national elective conference next month.