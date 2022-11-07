ANCWL task team wants Ramaphosa to serve second term with woman deputy

The structure has nominated Thandi Modise as its preferred candidate to serve as the party’s second-in-command.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League national task team wants Cyril Ramaphosa to serve a second term but with a woman deputy president.

The league, just like the ANC Youth League task team, has given Fikile Mbalula the nod to become secretary-general, while ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule beat out Nomvula Mokonyane.

She’s scored her first nomination for deputy secretary-general.

Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, coordinator in the secretary-general’s office, got the backing for the treasurer-general’s position.

Meanwhile, Gwede Mantashe adds to a nomination previously received from the Eastern Cape, with the women in the ANC wanting him to remain as national chair.

Branches have until midnight to hold meetings to nominate their preferred candidates.