ANC in Gauteng postpones PEC meeting, continues with Ekurhuleni negotiations

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has postponed a scheduled provincial executive committee meeting – asking its members for more time as it continues with negotiations over the City of Ekurhuleni.

Last week, the party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s negotiations fell apart – with some within the ANC blaming ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson and former mayor Mzwandile Masina for pushing on with a motion before agreements between the two parties had been finalised.

Attempts by the metro to elect a new mayor were also abandoned.

The DA’s Tania Campbell was removed through a successful motion of no confidence last month.

Negotiations between the ANC and the EFF are believed to be back on track – with the latter informing its pec that talks are now at an advanced stage.

Last week the ANC failed to convince its council members to vote for the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga as the new mayor.

It also saw former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina withdrawing from the race. His supporters now want to put Jongizizwe Dlabathi’s name forward as an ANC candidate.

The ANC is also under pressure to give into the EFF’s demands as it needs the red berets to win back control of the City of Joburg and to make a play for other cities such as Mogale City and Tshwane.

Ekurhuleni will hold a special council sitting to elect a new mayor on Wednesday.