African civil groups want compensation for natural disaster losses & damages

Africa has seen unexpected natural disasters throughout this year, with Mozambique and Madagascar starting the year off with tropical cyclones, the KwaZulu-Natal floods in July leaving the region in havoc and Nigeria's recent floods leaving more than one million people homeless.

JOHANNESBURG - African civil societies have been calling for the compensation of loss and damage caused by natural disasters, which the president of COP27 Sameh Shoukry placed in this year's agenda as the climate conference takes off this week.

As the second day of introductions commenced in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, the South African Climate Network said that loss and damage was the country's top priority.

After the continent was hit with more natural disasters than usual this year, scientists have related the increase of disasters to climate change.

Where COP26 was focused on setting plans for climate financing, this year’s conference has been declared one of action.

President of COP27 Sameh Shoukry immediately recognised the climate support facility for developing countries.

"As you may recall, our understanding to include a sub-item of matters related to funding arrangements responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change."

The continent has seen unexpected natural disasters throughout this year, with Mozambique and Madagascar starting the year off with tropical cyclones, the KwaZulu-Natal floods in July leaving the region in havoc and Nigeria's recent floods leaving more than one million people homeless.

The Climate Action Network's Thando Lukuko spoke about the importance of addressing loss and damage.

"Loss damage were looking at the establishment of a climate fund including how access to these funds can be made available to countries that need it."

President Sameh Shoukry laid out the mobilsation of the climate plans.