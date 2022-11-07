ActionSA prepares to take action against Ethekwini municipality

Last month, Action SA said it would approach the courts if the matter was not resolved.

DURBAN - ActionsSA in KwaZulu-Natal said it's preparing to take legal action against the Ethekwini municipality over its failure to stop the flow of sewage into the river systems and ocean.



Some beaches have been closed in Durban due to water quality.

"ActionSA legal team is preparing legal action against the municipality for failing to urgently arrest the flow of sewage into the system in the municipality which has resulted in the unfortunate closure of beaches, health concerns for residents as well as long-term damage to the sensitive ecosystem," said party provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango.

Mcwango said it has a strong case.

"We have received many concerns from residents through our online petition which makes our case stronger in court because we will be able to prove in court how this problem has affected residents of Ethekweni and tourists at large".