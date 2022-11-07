56 babies abandoned at Gauteng public hospitals in 2022 so far – Health Dept

The figure was confirmed by the department in a written reply to questions in the provincial legislature on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says that at least 56 babies were abandoned at public hospitals this year.

The department said that 15 of these babies were left at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.

Just last year, 119 babies were abandoned while in 2020, 145 infants were left at various hospitals.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Jack Bloom said while there was a decline in the figures from previous years, many socio-economic factors continue to play a role in the decision to abandon an infant.

“It’s so tragic that so many babies continue to be abandoned in our hospitals. It’s primarily socioeconomic circumstances, but I think we could do a lot more with education and support systems and contraception, especially for teenage mothers because that’s where the big problem is.”