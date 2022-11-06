World oil prices look set to rise further, say traders

Traders say the sanctions on Russia's crude oil, the falling dollar, and the OPEC Plus groups' expected production cuts are bad news for oil prices.

JOHANNESBURG - Traders say world oil prices look set to rise further after a 5% climb on Friday.

The US And its G7 allies' sanctions on Russian oil go into effect in almost a month's time, which is largely expected to curtail Russia's oil exports.

Brent crude is now $98.57 a barrel.

They say flat US oil production could then create the perfect storm for high oil prices.

The energy information administration says the US crude oil production has remained essentially flat since mid-April.

This is not good news for South Africa's fuel prices which saw an increase this month, after significant decreases since July.

Oil prices had climbed to highs after the war first broke out in Ukraine - and it's feared that these prices could return.