Tshwane police hunt down suspected cop killer

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane police have launched a manhunt for a second suspect involved in the robbery and death of one off-duty police officer.

Police officer Tumelo Losaba and another off-duty officer were robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning at their home in Mabopane by three suspects.

One of the suspects, along with Losaba died while a second suspect fled the scene and another was apprehended by community members.

Acting National Commissioner of the Police, Tebello Mosikili has applauded community members.

"We have mobilised all our resources to track down the remaining suspect. We would also like to thank the community of Mabopane for being active citizens in the fight against crime. The safety and security of our members on and off duty remains a priority for the SAPS and such management continues to review its policies and strategies in place to enhance police safety," said the police's Athlenda Mathe.