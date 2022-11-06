Tshwane multi-party coalition working on strengthening relationship

The coalition has agreed that his conduct - following a power-generating proposal by the Kratos Consortium should be investigated. But, it has found that he did not flout the Municipal Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The governing multi-party coalition in the City of Tshwane says it will now work on strengthening its relationship - after meeting to decide on the fate of Mayor Randall Williams.

The coalition has agreed that his conduct, following a power-generating proposal by the Kratos Consortium should be investigated. But, it has found that he did not flout the Municipal Finance Management Act.

READ: DA must make up with coalition partners or see Phalatse ousted again

The Kratos Consortium had sought to lease two of the city's power stations promising 35 000 jobs and generating power for the city.

But parties raised questions about the proposal including why there wasn't a bidding process.

The group's spokesperson Dr Corne Mulder says there is agreement on the way forward regarding the mayor.

"In the intervening period, all the parties have recommitted themselves to ensure absolute focus on delivering of services to all communities in the City of Tshwane and the multi-party coalition government will continue to do whatever is necessary to provide effective service delivery on the one hand and on the other hand to erode and get rid of any corruption anywhere in government."