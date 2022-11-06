Soweto Marathon: Motorists advised to use alternative routes

Roads in and around the township have been closed since 5' o clock Sunday morning and will only likely be reopened at around 6 in the evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The 27th edition of the Soweto Marathon is taking place today with over 20,000 runners expected to hit the streets of Joburg.

Dubbed the "People's Race" - this year's marathon will trace some of the most historic routes of the township and will have a significant impact on road closures throughout the city.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has urged motorists to use alternative routes with a number of roads being closed off for most of the day due to the race.

Roads in and around the township have been closed since 5 am Sunday morning and will only likely be reopened at around 6 in the evening.

"Major roads affected include the following: Soweto highway, Rand Show road, Nasrec road, Chris Hani road, Mojaji street, Vilikazi street, New Canada road, and Main Reef road.

"JMPD officers will be deployed to monitor traffic at all road closures, affected roads and routes. Residents and members of the public are urged to exercise caution and patience for runners during the duration of the race," said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.