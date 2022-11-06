Ramaphosa will meet Sunday's Phala Phala deadline, says Magwenya

There will be a close watch on the presidency today to see if President Cyril Ramaphosa has met the deadline to hand over his submission to the panel investigating the incident at his Phala Phala farm.

JOHANNESBURG - There will be a close watch on the presidency today to see if President Cyril Ramaphosa has met the deadline to hand over his submission to the panel investigating the incident at his Phala Phala farm.

A three-member panel was appointed by National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to assess whether President Ramaphosa broke the law around the theft of US dollars on his Phala Phala farm two years ago.

Sunday sees the deadline for him to hand over his submission.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that Ramaphosa will meet Sunday's deadline to deliver his submission to Parliament's Inquiry Panel.

He says the president is adhering to the rules of the panel.

The break-in at the farm has led to accusations that Ramaphosa broke the law in not reporting the incident to the police or declaring the money to the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

READ: No bias against me in Phala Phala probes

But the President has remained tight-lipped on what happened saying he prefers the investigation to instead run its course.

Magwenya says the rules don't ask for direct face-to-face engagement between the president and the panel - and the details of the submission will probably be made public when the panel concludes its work.

There have been calls for the president to take the country into his confidence and say exactly what happened at his farm two years ago.