Physical Irish dismantle Springboks in Dublin

Lood de Jager and Conor Murray both left the field at about the same time owing to injuries, going to show the level of physicality brought by the two nations. Passages of play were fast and ferocious at the breakdown throughout the entire match.

JOHANNESBURG - In the first half, Cheslin Kolbe was yellow-carded 16 minutes into the contest for a dangerous tackle above the horizontal on Mack Hansen. The world champions went on to play for 10 minutes down one player, but the defensive system did not permit any points to be scored in that period.

