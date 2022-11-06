Physical Irish dismantle Springboks in Dublin
Lood de Jager and Conor Murray both left the field at about the same time owing to injuries, going to show the level of physicality brought by the two nations. Passages of play were fast and ferocious at the breakdown throughout the entire match.
JOHANNESBURG - In the first half, Cheslin Kolbe was yellow-carded 16 minutes into the contest for a dangerous tackle above the horizontal on Mack Hansen. The world champions went on to play for 10 minutes down one player, but the defensive system did not permit any points to be scored in that period.
Lood de Jager and Conor Murray both left the field at about the same time owing to injuries going to show the level of physicality brought by the two nations.
Passages of play were fast and ferocious at the breakdown throughout the entire match.
All square after 40 minutes in Dublin.#Springboks #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #IREvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/JxlVZJG3uWSpringboks (@Springboks) November 5, 2022
The scoreboard didn't tick much in the first 40 minutes of play as Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse slotted two penalties for the Boks. Johnny Sexton was successful on two occasions for the home side to put the close contest six a piece at the break. Despite the scores being level, it was quite an arms wrestle with the Boks, for the most part, on top.
Ireland scored the match’s first try through Josh van der Flier who bagged his ninth test try and first one against South Africa. A woeful error at the breakdown from South Africa gave Mack Hansen an opportunity to score the second try for the Irish through broken play to sway momentum in the host's favour.
Anthems done, here we go #Springboks #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #IREvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/j7dkeG8mncSpringboks (@Springboks) November 5, 2022
Springboks were matched up well at the set piece as their typical approach of milking penalties from scrums and mauls did not materialise, halted on multiple occasions.
“They stopped our mauls, they stopped our scumming too. They came out firing today as we thought they would. They held their discipline and took their points. They are a strong team,” said Siya Kolisi.
As the bomb squad found momentum in the match, a powerful run by Franco Mostert graced the Boks on their first try in the test match only 68 minutes into the showpiece. Perhaps a little too late also proving just how tough the match was.
"Ireland are a dangerous team, and they took their opportunities, while we didnt" - more here: https://t.co/5twbZFrc81 #Springboks #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #IREvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/Nd1nd7QMfySpringboks (@Springboks) November 5, 2022