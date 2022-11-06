Only SAns can save themselves from injustices of ANC govt: Fort Calata lecture

Political activist and Banker, Konehali Gugushe says the state of crime in South Africa is largely due to a lack leadership.

CAPE TOWN - The Fort Calata memorial lecture has heard that South Africans must save themselves from the injustices of the ANC government.

Allan Boesak, Konehali Gugushe, Zelda Holtzman, and Siphosomzi Ndwalaza spoke about ethical leadership and how the current leaders serve their own interests instead of serving the people.

The second annual memorial lecture, under the theme 'Ethical leadership' was hosted by the Fort Calata Foundation in Lingelihle, in Cradock on Saturday.

"The leadership that we had has been replaced by people who have no leadership at all, no vision at all, who don't know virtue and courage and decency, and integrity. Otherwise, we wouldn't be riddled with corruption from top to bottom. Otherwise, we wouldn't be led by people who have no shame," said Reverend Boesak.

Gugushe added that the country lacks ethical leadership and is in a state of hopelessness.

"I don't want to sit. I don't want to sit here talking about the conversation we are talking about today, where we are lamenting the death of leadership in our country, where we are lamenting where we find ourselves almost as a lost nation."

Calls were also made for South Africans to choose their leaders more carefully.

This as the country holds its national elections in two years' time, and the ruling party is set to elect new leadership next month.

Gugushe says South Africans must take responsibility for the kind of leaders they elect.

"And we must hold the officials that we elect accountable for that, we must hold ourselves accountable for it because the people that rape our children live in our communities. The people that perpetuate trauma after trauma live amongst our communities".

The political activist and banker also said the state of crime in South Africa is more due to this lack leadership and a sense morality, than it is poverty.

She believes poverty is just one of our many problems.

"Multitudes of children that go without meals, that are exposed to substandard education, that are unsafe, this country is called the rape capital of the world and we speak about it as a matter of fact."