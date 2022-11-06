Mobile police station delivered to Ennerdale following deadly Finetown shooting

This follows an instruction from Police Minister Bheki Cele, to deploy additional security in Finetown and surrounding areas - following an attack on street vendors that claimed the lives of at least six people.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that the mobile police station for Finetown has arrived, albeit a few days late.

This follows an instruction from Police Minister Bheki Cele to deploy additional security in Finetown and surrounding areas - following an attack on street vendors that claimed the lives of at least six people last week.

The street vendors were defending themselves from a robbery by throwing rocks at the robbers' cars. The gang returned armed and opened fire, claiming six lives and wounding five others.

In the aftermath of the attack, Cele announced that the area would get a mobile police station by the 1st of November.

“The police in Gauteng can confirm that as promised the mobile (station) that was promised to the community of Finetown, as well as surrounding areas that are policed by Ennerdale has already been handed over to the station commander," said the police service's Brenda Muridili.