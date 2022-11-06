MJC calls for intensified search of kidnapped Abirah Dekhta (8)

Abirah was kidnapped while in a lift club vehicle in Gatesville on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says the search for eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, must be intensified.

The little girl was kidnapped while in a lift club vehicle in Gatesville on Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses say two men drove off in the direction of Gugulethu in a white double cab bakkie without a number plate.

“There’s much more that is required to be done and at a much swifter pace to ensure that there’s some level of tracking that takes place at the instance when a kidnapping takes place or when there is a call for extortion of some type of a payment, and so forth,” said the MJC’s Abdul Khaliq Allie.

Allie added that communities must stand together to protect children.

“But irrespective of who the person is and, hence, be it in part of the community or from any group of people, be they Muslim or from any other denomination, it’s not acceptable. We must be able to form a strong alliance and to be able to say, ‘one too many’.”

Meanwhile, the Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch says the community is on high alert following Dekhta's kidnapping.

Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, Fawzia Veerasamy says the incident has left a sense of fear within the community and among children.

"The whole community is on high alert, they are in panic, the children don't want to play outside, the parents are afraid all the fear is coming out of our community".