Mantashe calls out ANC ill-discipline, 'which can lead to political mistakes'

Mantashe was speaking in Carletonville, where he is participating in the ANC’s letsema programme - conducting door-to-door and meetings with residents in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC outgoing national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says it’s never necessary to insult leaders in the open when they have an opportunity to air their views within the organisation.

He says ill-disciplined members of the ANC - are showcasing reflections of their own upbringing, which can lead to political mistakes.

This is on the back of Lindiwe Sisulu - a national executive committee member and minister in president Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet - who has been one of his most vocal critics.

Mantashe says there’s nothing new in Lindiwe Sisulu saying she will raise issues against party president Cyril Ramaphosa sharply at its NEC.

However, he says he takes issue with her refusal to accept the prevailing view that often comes from internal ANC meetings.

“If you think that your view is supreme, you behave this way, therefore the structure doesn’t count for you, what counts is your view and your voice.”

Mantashe says such behaviour has nothing to do with the ANC.

“And discipline you don’t get it in the ANC. Your upbringing will determine your discipline and your level of discipline. Now if you miss something in that upbringing, you are going to commit mistakes politically, that are not necessary.”

He’s also called for leaders who take issue with Ramaphosa to confront him head on.