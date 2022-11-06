Malema disappointed at lack of women in EFF EC newly-elected leadership

EFF leader Julius Malema admonished voters for failing to elect women into the party's provincial leadership

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema has expressed disappointment that there are no women in the party's newly elected top five in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking at the red berets' third Provincial People's Assembly (PPA) in East London on Sunday, Malema admonished voters for failing to elect women into the party's provincial leadership.

"Because I will never be proud of anything that doesn't have women in it. It's a failure to all of you. It's a disrespect from all of you. You don't see even a single woman to be worthy to be part of the top five."

Malema also blamed the Eastern Cape's ailing municipalities on African National Congress provincial chairperson and premier, Oscar Mabuyane.

The province has suffered decades of service delivery failure, including water shortages and poor sanitation.

Despite this, earlier this week, the ANC won over 60% of municipal votes in the province. The Democratic Alliance came second, while the EFF fell far behind with the least votes.

Malema says he is driven to restore the province's legendary status.

"We are a province of legends without legends in power. Why would a province have Oscar Mabuyane as a premier and still be proud? Because the ANC continues to abuse you, you continue give them response to their abuse."