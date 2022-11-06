Lotto results: Saturday, 05 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 05 November 2022 are:

Lotto: 04, 18, 27, 32, 38, 45 B: 42

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 11, 18, 39, 51, 52 B: 15

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 12, 27, 34, 36, 50 B: 46

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.