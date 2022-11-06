Lotto results: Saturday, 05 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 05 November 2022 are:
Lotto: 04, 18, 27, 32, 38, 45 B: 42
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 11, 18, 39, 51, 52 B: 15
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 12, 27, 34, 36, 50 B: 46
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 05/11/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 5, 2022
#LOTTO: 04, 18, 27, 32, 38, 45#BONUS: 42
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 11, 18, 39, 51, 52#BONUS: 15#LOTTOPLUS2: 01, 12, 27, 34, 36, 50#BONUS: 46 pic.twitter.com/68rsdxZ127