Five people killed in Ndwedwe mission in KZN by unknown gunmen

The suspects opened fire on a group of people who were drinking alcohol on Saturday while taking cover from the rain.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed in Ndwedwe mission in KwaZulu-Natal after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people who were drinking alcohol on Saturday.

The group was reportedly taking cover from the rain.

The suspects immediately fled the scene.

Four people were declared dead at the scene while another succumbed to their injuries in hospital.