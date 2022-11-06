Five people killed by unknown gunmen in Ndwedwe, north of Durban

The suspects opened fire on a group of people who were drinking alcohol while taking cover from the rain on Saturday

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed in Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal after unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people who were drinking alcohol on Saturday.

The group was reportedly taking cover from the rain.

The suspects immediately fled the scene.

The police's Jay Naicker said four of the victims were declared dead at the scene of the shooting, while another succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

"The deceased are aged between 21 and 43 years of age. We are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation, to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app", said Naicker.