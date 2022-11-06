Ethiopian athletes dominate Soweto Marathon, as Daba Ifa Debele takes the win Ethiopia’s Daba Ifa Debele finished the 42km race first in 2:18:58, followed by long-time leader and fellow countryman Gadisa Bekele Gutama who finished second in 2:19:27, while Lesothos’ Tsepo Ramashamole grabbed the third spot in 2:20:21. Soweto Marathon

Ethiopian athletics JOHANNESBURG - Ethiopian athletes dominated Sunday's 27th edition of the Soweto Marathon by winning men’s and women’s races. Over 20,000 runners took part in this year's edition of the People's Race. Ethiopia’s Daba Ifa Debele finished the 42km race first in 2:18:58 followed by fellow countryman Gadisa Bekele Gutama - who finished second in 2:19:27, while Lesothos’ Tsepo Ramashamole grabbed the third spot in 2:20:21. Great finish by Ethiopian athlete Daba Ifa Debele, who delivers a late kick to win the men's 42km race in 2:18:58 #SowetoMarathon pic.twitter.com/uUTiw9FTh9 Soweto Marathon (@SowetoMarathon) November 6, 2022 In the women’s marathon, Ethiopia’s Chaltu Bedo Negashu led the race with a 2:40:56, finish followed by fellow compatriots Amelework Fikadu Bosho (2:43:14) and Tinebebe Nebiyu Ali (2:44:32) who were second and third respectively. Fantastic performance by Chaltu Bedo Negashu, who makes it an Ethiopian double by winning the women's 42km race in 2:40:56 #SowetoMarathon #riseabove pic.twitter.com/P5QVGF7mOv Soweto Marathon (@SowetoMarathon) November 6, 2022

Runners from Lesotho, Kenya and Ethiopia have dominated the township race for years, with 2011 being the last time the Soweto Marathon was won by a South African male athlete - Michael Mazibuko, who crossed the finish line in 2:19:04.

This year's marathon traced some of the township's most historic routes.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to be vigilant in and around the vicinity.

