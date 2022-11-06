Developed countries must help foot SA's energy transition bill - Mantashe

Mantashe's response follows Ramaphosa's plan to seek US funding for multi-trillion-rand plan to transition to zero-carbon economy

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says he supports South Africa's transition to renewable energy, provided that developed countries foot the bill.

Mantashe was speaking in Carletonville on Sunday at the ANC’s letsema programme.

The minister's response follows president Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to seek US government funding for a multi-trillion-rand plan to transition to a zero-carbon economy.

The energy minister says the loan is necessary.

“In respect of the $8.5 billion that were offered for us to transition. Our view is that that is too little for our transition, and number 2, that must talk to a programme of the country, not what is decided by developed countries and I agree with him (Ramaphosa) there 100%."

However, Mantashe says developed countries are responsible for global pollution.

“If they want to help us transition they must give us the money. They have polluted the country, the world and we are paying the price for what is not our responsibility, our making. They must give us the money. I agree with him, we need that money if we are going to transition fully.”

The minister maintains that the energy transition should not be at the expense of the livelihoods of people in coal mining communities.