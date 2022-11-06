DBE flags service delivery protests as risk to ongoing matric exams

The department's director-general - Mathanzima Mweli on Sunday said at least 400 pupils have been affected by service delivery protests since the start of the exams a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education says it's concerned about the impact of service delivery protests on the ongoing end-of-year matric examinations.

The department's director-general - Mathanzima Mweli on Sunday addressed the media in Pretoria.

He said at least 400 pupils have been affected by service delivery protests since the start of the exams a week ago.

"Already on Monday when the exams were written by almost all candidates, 53 learners in Gauteng, in Etwata area couldn't write exams simply because of service delivery protests."

Mweli has called on community-based organisations to ensure the protection of schools during National Senior Certificate examinations.

"We want to make a special plea to the South African nation, to the South African public, to our communities, to broader civil society, to allow our young people to have access to exam centres to go and write their examinations because they've been preparing for this for 12 to 13 yrs".

The class of 2022 is the biggest to sit for the national exams with more than 920 000 candidates at over 7 000 writing centres nationally.