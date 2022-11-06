Choose leaders carefully: Zuma warns delegates to ANC's December conference

Zuma says many things changed in the ANC since the 2017 elective conference where party president Cyril Ramaphosa was elected.

DURBAN: Former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma says the party's supporters should worry about the calibre of leaders to be elected at the party's upcoming elective conference.

He was speaking to ANC supporters in uMlazi, south of Durban on Sunday - where he was meant to deliver the Oliver Tambo Memorial lecture.

Zuma spoke out over some of the things he says have gone wrong in the party.

He says a lot of things have changed in the movement since the 2017 elective conference which saw current ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa emerge victorious.

The conference also saw a record of candidates contesting the party's presidency.

"We had seven of them for the first time in the history of the ANC. This was an indication that something had seriously gone wrong within our movement", he explained.

Zuma warned delegates to be careful when choosing leadership at the party's 55th elective conference next month.

"We should therefore be very concerned about the leadership that will emerge from the conference and how that leadership is chosen. Something has changed with regards to the leadership contestations," said Zuma.

[WATCH] Supporters sing “Wenzeni uZuma?” as the party’s former president takes to the stage to deliver his address. He is delivering the Oliver Tambo memorial lecture. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/8vxMzRMWWr ' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) November 6, 2022

He encouraged members to question the current leadership, over, amongst other things the non-payment of staff salaries, step-aside resolutions and allegations facing the ANC and its leaders.

The former party leader says these issues must be corrected at next month's conference.

“The upcoming conference should assist us to effect drastic measures that can correct the shortcomings that are pausing a serious threat to the people’s organisation.”

Despite the challenges faced by the ruling party, Zuma says the movement remains resolute in fulfilling its vision, even as there is a lot of work that needs to be done to revive the ANC.

However, for the party to be renewed, it has to implement its mandates, he pointed out.

And one of these is the alleviation of some of the challenges facing the general public.

“The organisation’s mandate remains to fully liberate the people of this country especially the poor and the working from poverty, landlessness and continued economic exclusion.”