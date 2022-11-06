Basic Edu Dept to hold urgent briefing after 'exam concerns that have emerged'

The department says while the first week of matric exams went relatively well - there are serious concerns that have emerged posing a threat to the running of the national examinations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has called an urgent media briefing on the progress of the ongoing matric examinations.

This week, matriculants sat for the first round of exams amid fears of disruptions potentially being caused by load shedding and water cuts.

More than 920 000 learners are sitting for their National Senior Certificate exam this year.

It says Director-General Mathanzima Mweli convened a meeting with the provincial heads of the education department to review the first week.

Further meetings were held with professional bodies on Saturday.

Mweli will give a briefing on the resolutions made in those meetings.