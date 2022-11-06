ANC member safety highest priority, says Mabe, after latest councillor killing

ANC deputy chairperson of the Gert Sibande region, Muzi Manyathi was shot dead at a petrol station on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG- The ANC says it has taken note of the shootings of its members in Mpumalanga and wants to ensure all members of the party and communities that safety is their highest priority.

Manyathi died on the scene after being shot multiple times by suspects who fled in a Mercedes-Benz.

He was the second ANC member to be killed in the province in about a week after the party's Norman Ngwenya was killed in similar circumstances in the KaNyamazane township.

"We are dismayed as the African National Congress on the shooting and killing of shining stars of our time," said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

He said members are being assassinated not robbed - as the year closes in on the ANC's 55th elective conference next month.

Mabe has highlighted how important safety is during this period.

"We have got to make sure that everyone in our communities in our townships feels safe. We need our communities to reclaim their streets," said Mabe, adding that the party wants justice.