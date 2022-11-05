The Lotto fraud scandal accused knew about the preservation order - SIU

In a social media post on Saturday, one of the implicated - Terry Pheto said she had no sight of this order or any prior knowledge of it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) maintains that it did serve a preservation order to a group of people and companies implicated in defrauding the National Lotteries Commission.

Internationally acclaimed actor Terry Pheto who is listed as one of the beneficiaries of the multimillion-rand scheme has denied her involvement.

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria granted the SIU the order to seize properties and assets worth a combined value of about R25 million from those implicated.



However, the SIU's Kaizer Kganyago confirms that all participants were told about the order.

“When we’ve got the order, we serve you. That is why it is a temporary order. We then have to put our matter on the roll within 90 days then you’ve got an opportunity to defend.”

The SIU says it had reviewed that the now seized properties were funded by non-profit organisations with money they had received under the auspices of grant funding.

