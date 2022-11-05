SIU welcomes freezing of Lotto Commission employee assets

The move came after the SIU found evidence that officials working at the commission and members from some Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) contravened the Lotteries Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the move to freeze the possessions of the employees of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) received a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court on Friday to retain 12 properties.

The move came after the SIU found evidence that officials working at the commission and members from some Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) contravened the Lotteries Act.

The assets frozen by the AFU amount to R25 million.

The list includes two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand, a luxury BMW vehicle and nine luxury properties in Johannesburg, Centurion and Haartebeespoort.

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago said the properties were bought with money meant to fund hospices.

“The SIU had reviewed that the acquisition of the properties was funded by Non-Profit Organisations with money they had received under the auspices of grant funding."

Kganyago added it’s, therefore, considered to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“The preservation order will remain enforced until an application for a forfeiture is finalised which will be brought before the High Court under section 48 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA)."

Once the forfeiture application is approved, a public auction will be held, and the money recovered will be returned to the National Lotteries Commission.