Sisulu calls out the presidency for interfering in ANC business

Sisulu recently called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside pending the outcome of an investigation into the Phala Phala farm saga.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member and presidential hopeful, Lindiwe Sisulu, has lashed out at presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, telling him to stay out of the governing party's business.

Sisulu recently called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside pending the outcome of an investigation into the Phala Phala farm saga.

READ: Presidency: Ministers calling for Ramaphosa to step aside musts how decorum

Sisulu claims to have an impeccable track record in cabinet, after Magwenya said some of Ramaphosa's critics may be projecting their own failures onto the president.

The minister, who serves as the Minister of Tourism in a government led by the same president, said her criticism was based on Ramaphosa's poor performance as an ANC leader.

In a statement released on Friday, she added that her criticism is not unique as "President Ramaphosa’s three predecessors have publicly expressed disappointment with his performance as president of the ANC and the country."

READ: ANC step-aside rule needs to be reviewed

Sisulu is among those seeking election as leader of the party against the incumbent at its National Elective Conference in December.