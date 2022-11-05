Search continues for Cape Town girl (8) snatched during school run

Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson - Fawzia Veerasamy says two men drove off with the young girl in a white double cab bakkie in the direction of Gugulethu on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are still trying to find 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta who was kidnapped in Gatesville while in a lift club vehicle on Friday morning.

Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson - Fawzia Veerasamy says two men drove off with the young girl in a white double cab bakkie in the direction of Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi says he's unable to share any further information because of the sensitivity of the case.



Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council's Abdul Khaliq Allie says the young girl can be identified by her school uniform as she attends Rylands primary school.

"She was on her way to school. She was with other students and hence her dress code would have been that of a young girl going to school at Rylands primary, that should be some indication in terms of a dress code."