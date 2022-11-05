Ramaphosa reaches out to US leaders to help fund SA's just energy transition

According to Ramaphosa, the multi-trillion-rand plan aims to reduce the negative impact of transitioning to a zero-carbon economy on society.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reached out to leaders of the United States (US) to assist with funding South Africa’s Just Transition Plan.

In an address to the Presidential Climate Commission on Friday, Ramaphosa said the plan would also ensure that the benefits were fairly distributed.



He said the Just Transition Plan would cost R1.5 trillion to fund over the next five years.

The country has entered into a partnership with Germany, France, the United Kingdom (UK), the US and the European Union (EU) to see the plan through.

Ramaphosa said more money would be required after the first five years of implementing the plan and the funds pledged by these countries are not enough.

“I am currently communicating with the leaders of the United States, some of them to say we need much greater funding than what has been put on the table to support our plan.”

If successful, the plan would see the country rely less on fossil fuels, such as coal, and depend more on renewable energy by 2050.