PowerBall Results: Friday, 04 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Powerball numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 4 November 2022:
PowerBall: 01, 08, 29, 35, 40 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 19, 21, 22, 35, 43 PB: 05
