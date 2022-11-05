PowerBall Results: Friday, 04 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Powerball numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 4 November 2022:

PowerBall: 01, 08, 29, 35, 40 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 19, 21, 22, 35, 43 PB: 05

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.