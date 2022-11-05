Parly fire accused Zandile Mafe to spend festive season behind bars

Zandile Christmas Mafe briefly appeared at the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of setting Parliament alight will spend the festive season behind bars.

Zandile Christmas Mafe briefly appeared at the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

He was charged with, amongst others, arson and terrorism for allegedly setting fire to the National Assembly Chamber and sections of the Old Assembly building.

READ: Alleged parly arsonist Zandile Mafe not ready to be trialled, court hears

The pre-trial hearing was postponed until 27 January to allow the defence more time to consult with the accused.

“We did indicate that the state is ready for trial, and they have indicated that they are not ready for trial. So, we hope that when we come back on the 27th of January, they will tell the court that they are either ready, and then the issue around Section 77 or Section 78, that is the issue of the mental health, they will give us a status of where they stand on that,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.