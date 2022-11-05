Municipal budgets not enough to address service delivery issues, says Salga

KwaZulu-Natal Salga chairperson, Thami Ntuli spoke to Eyewitness News on Friday and said there were still many service delivery issues in the province.

DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says the budget given to municipalities may not be enough to address service delivery challenges.

Salga held a two-day conference looking at the various challenges in municipalities including service delivery.

“When you look at the equitable share, which is 9% from the total equitable share of the country which is allocated to municipalities, it doesn’t enable municipalities to be able to fulfill their mandate or to address the issues of backlog.”

He said most of those affected by these issues are people in rural communities.

Ntuli said municipalities were failing in this regard due to budget.

“In many areas you find such situations and the municipalities are unable to meet, in fact, to meet those needs of the community. We still have people who do not have electricity in the province of KwaZulu-Natal and municipalities do not have a capacity in terms of the budget.”

Salga says national government must intervene in order for local government to successfully deliver basic services.