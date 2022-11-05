More needs to be done to address killing of municipal councillors - SALGA

Salga says there has been a significant increase in such incidents - more especially in KwaZulu-Natal and this is affecting service delivery.

DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says intervention is needed to address the killing of municipal councillors.

Salga says there has been a significant increase in such incidents - more especially in KwaZulu-Natal and this is affecting service delivery.



The association's provincial chairperson - Thamsanqa Ntuli has told Eyewitness News that law enforcement officials are not doing enough to bring the perpetrators to book.

READ: KZN Cogta MEC Zikalala: Provincial municipalities need urgent stability

“It is rare that you hear of an arrest or a conviction, even if there would be some people appearing but when you follow the case you never find a conviction.”

Ntuli says the Police Minister - Bheki Cele needs to intervene.

“We believe the Minister of Police needs to have a programme that will empower the police to be able to investigate and find facts and bring evidence that will convince the court.”