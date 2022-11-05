Go

More needs to be done to address killing of municipal councillors - SALGA

Salga says there has been a significant increase in such incidents - more especially in KwaZulu-Natal and this is affecting service delivery.

Image by JamesRonin from Pixabay.
Image by JamesRonin from Pixabay.
05 November 2022 17:13

DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says intervention is needed to address the killing of municipal councillors.

Salga says there has been a significant increase in such incidents - more especially in KwaZulu-Natal and this is affecting service delivery.

The association's provincial chairperson - Thamsanqa Ntuli has told Eyewitness News that law enforcement officials are not doing enough to bring the perpetrators to book.

READ: KZN Cogta MEC Zikalala: Provincial municipalities need urgent stability

“It is rare that you hear of an arrest or a conviction, even if there would be some people appearing but when you follow the case you never find a conviction.”

Ntuli says the Police Minister - Bheki Cele needs to intervene.

“We believe the Minister of Police needs to have a programme that will empower the police to be able to investigate and find facts and bring evidence that will convince the court.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA