Mchunu 'firmly against' delays of water and sanitation projects in KZN

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says there's a need for reliable supply of water in KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister was speaking during his ministerial working visits to the KZN Midlands municipalities in Ladysmith on Friday.

Mchunu says all projects meant for providing services of water and sanitation must be completed including those that have been problematic.

"The augmentation projects and the new infrastructure projects must be done in time, and must be done on budget and, must be done to the best quality so that sustainability as long as longevity of such services is ensured," said water and sanitation spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau.

Ratau says the minister is firmly against delays of water and sanitation projects.

The minister called for the completion of all projects that are meant to provide water supply and sanitation services to the people, "even those that have been white elephants for as long as 10 years in some instances."

The minister also urged municipality representatives to stop taking pride in providing temporary services such as delivering water tanks and Ventilated Improved Pit toilets (VIP) and put a lot of emphasis on long-term solutions.

"Funding that municipalities receive from Cogta through the MIG as well as the grants the department gives to municipalities must be used in such a manner that, there's security of supply, there's operation and infrastructure maintenance that is taken seriously."