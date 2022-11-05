MALAIKA MAHLATSI: Making sense of the Lula moment in Brazil

OPINION

A week ago, Lula da Silva won the 2022 Brazilian general election with 50.9 percent of the vote. While the margin is small and is being used by former president Jair Bolsonaro to challenge the victory, it is a significant vote of confidence by Brazilian people on a man who, until a year ago, did not even have political rights after being convicted of money laundering and corruption and serving almost 600 days in prison. The wrongful conviction was nullified by the Supreme Federal Court after great criticism not only by ordinary people of Brazil, but by international governments, non-governmental organisations, academics, the media and multilateral institutions including the United Nations Human Rights Council, which requested the Brazilian government to take necessary measures to accord Lula his political rights. Even Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, lent his support to Lula during and after his imprisonment.

Lula, a member of the Workers’ Party, has emerged victorious at a very difficult time in Brazil’s contemporary history. Never before has the country been as divided. This was evidenced by the extremely heated campaign that exposed the depths of polarisation of Latin America’s biggest nation and economy. The divisions in Brazil were intensified under the presidency of the far-right Bolsonaro whose homophobic, sexist, racist and xenophobic sentiments became a feature of Brazilian society. But it was his denialism of the COVID-19 pandemic that was most disheartening. Even as the country registered millions of infections and well over half a million deaths, the second most fatal outbreak and death rate after the United States, Bolsonaro continued to the virus as “a little flu” and opposed quarantine measures, arguing that Brazil was not a nation of “faggots”. He maintained close ties with the United States and Israel, whom he referred to as the most democratic nations in the world.

Bolsonaro’s presidency was a huge departure from that of Lula, whose pro-poor policies Bolsonaro sought to undo. Where Lula believed in the importance of protecting indigenous peoples of Brazil, Bolsonaro argued that they were a minority that should have no special land rights, and be integrated into Brazilian society, sparking concerns among social activists that the government would facilitate coerced assimilation and erosion of indigenous people’s cultures. Bolsonaro also rejects climate change, arguing that it is a conspiracy by the left. As such, he eliminated the Climate Change Division within the environment ministry. This resulted in an unprecedented increase in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, which Bolsonaro sees as nothing more than a commodity for agribusiness.

Lula, on the other hand, is vehemently opposed to the neoliberalisation of nature. During his tenure, he introduced some of the most progressive policies that helped lift millions of Brazilians out of poverty. Of significance is Fome Zero, a hunger and poverty eradication program that he introduced in 2003. Brazil is the most unequal country in Latin America with the six richest individuals in the country collectively having the wealth of 100 million people in a population of just over 200 million. According to a case study by Oxfam, in 2011, more than 15 million of these people lived in extreme poverty while in 2009, 30 percent of the country’s total population, translating to 66 million people, were food insecure. The geographic variance in food production is one of the biggest challenges, for 90 percent of the country’s food production happens in the south and the southern part of the Brazil western region, while 60 percent of food-insecure people are concentrated in the north and north-eastern regions of the country. In addition to this, the low income levels facilitated by gross income inequalities also mean that most people effectively cannot afford to buy adequate food. The Fome Zero program is aimed at resolving the persistent historical challenge of food insecurity through various interlinked initiatives that are aimed at increasing access to food for the country’s poorest people as well as the provision of different forms of support for food production to small-scale and family farmers, the former who occupy 24 percent of the country’s agricultural land and is responsible for nearly 40 percent of national food production. Support for poor individuals and families takes the form of meal provisions, transfers of cash and other forms of livelihood support.

Fome Zero has three main policy pillars. The Alimentação Escolar is a programme that provides daily meals to about 47 million school children. The Bolsa Família is a programme that provides income to 12.7 million families, translating to nearly 50 million individuals. Cash is given to these indigent families through an electronic card similar to the Sassa card in South Africa, through which they can purchase material goods. Bolsa Família is the world’s largest conditional cash transfer program. The third policy pillar of Fome Zero is the Fortalecimento da Agricultura Familiar which aims to strengthen and stimulate small scale and family-based agriculture in order to increase the quality and quantity of the food supply, and to support increased incomes for rural households. This is achieved through various mechanisms that include the provision of insurance for small-scale and family farmers, subsidised credit as well as training and technical assistance for farmers. Linked to this policy is the Programa de Aquisição de Alimentos da Agricultura Familiar which not only assists small-scale farmers with access to markets, but also ensures a stable market price for the goods that they produce. The government also procures its food supplies for feeding programmes from the small-scale farmers, as do food banks within the country. In so doing, the programme ensures sustainable livelihoods for farmers as well as maintain demand for the agricultural products being produced by the small-scale farmers.

The compound benefit of these interventions have been real gains in the minimum wage. Fome Zero played an especially crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, the program covered over 30 million households, providing an emergency stipend of just over US$100 per month in a country where the pandemic had battered the economy. This effectively alleviated hunger for millions of Brazilians who had lost their incomes owing to lockdown regulations. The visionary behind these programmes is who Brazilians voted for. This is what the Lula moment represents.

Malaika is a Research Fellow at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg.