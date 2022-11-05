Looming public sector wage strike may test ANC’s tripartite alliance - analyst

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has demanded a 10% increase across the board, while government refuses to back down from its offer of 3%.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst, Levy Ndou says the looming public service wage strike may test the relationship between the governing African National Congress (ANC) and its tripartite alliance partners.

Unions in the public service are locked in a bitter battle with government over calls for higher wages.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has demanded a 10% increase across the board, while government refuses to back down from its offer of 3%.

Ndou said the impasse could widen the rift between the ANC, Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

“The relationship between the workers and the ANC is temperamental.”

Ndou added any political intervention would have to balance the interests of workers and the fiscus.

“Of course, one is to consider the budget and ensure that whatever decision that is taken, does not, at the end of the day, end up crippling the finances of the state.”