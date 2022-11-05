Energy expert questions R9bn World Bank loan to repurpose Komati

The World Bank approved an R9 billion loan to repurpose the coal-fired Komati power plant using renewables and batteries on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy expert, Matthew Cruise has raised questions about a multi-billion rand loan from the World Bank awarded to South Africa, saying the benefit to the country would be limited.

The lifespan of the plant in Mpumalanga came to an end on Monday after being in operation since 1961.

In a statement, the bank said the project would create opportunities for affected workers and communities.

However, Cruise believes it will not do much to resolve South Africa's energy crisis.

“Why’s the government, seeing that Germany is now actually going back to coal and opening up their plans of bringing nuclear back after realising that big solar farms and big wind farms cannot be relied upon for stable electricity... but it is very concerning for me to see that, with the load shedding we have, the government’s just talking about renewables when it doesn’t really solve the problem.”