Cope urges Ramaphosa to further investigate PP office's spending

Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been under investigation since her suspension in June.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to further investigate the spending of the office of suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane has been under investigation since her suspension in June.

Forensic investigations have discovered a total of R17 million worth of irregular payments made to advocates by the suspended Public Protector.

Earlier this week, Parliament's Section 194 inquiry said it was still not done gathering evidence.

READ: Mkhwebane dealt another blow in bid to return to office

Cope says not enough action has been taken against her.

“This office of the Public Protector has become an ATM for some lawyers who are making millions of rands out of this office. It seems that advocate Mkhwebane completely forgot that it is money of taxpayers,” said spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

The party is calling upon Ramaphosa and the Finance Minister to institute a forensic investigation into the financial spending of the office.