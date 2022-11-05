ANC says measures are in place to prevent vote buying ahead of Dec conference

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has put measures in place to prevent vote buying ahead of the national elective conference in December.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe said the party's electoral committee will be requiring all campaigns to disclose their donations and financial records.

He said failure to do so could disqualify members from standing for elections.

The head of the ANC electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe sent all candidates standing for positions in the National Executive Committee (NEC) requests for financial disclosures.

Mabe said these disclosures are binding to every party member.

He said the electoral committee would be given powers to investigate, scrutinise and recommend appropriate sanctions.

“The intention of these disclosures is to be able to protect the rights of members to elect their own preferred candidate without them feeling like they are commercially intended to fulfill a view because they received a brown envelope."

Mabe says ANC members with money should not have an advantage over those without.

The 55th ANC National Elective Conference is set to take place from 16 December to 20 December in Nasrec.